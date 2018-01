(Buzzfeed) A newly discovered security vulnerability can freeze your iPhone, and, in some cases, crash it, if someone sends you a link containing malicious code on iMessage.

Software developer Abraham Masri found the bug, called “chaiOS,” and posted it on GitHub Tuesday afternoon. Masri told BuzzFeed News that he found the vulnerability while “fuzzing with the operating system.” In other words, he was trying to break the operating system by inputting random characters into its internal code.