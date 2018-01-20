Inaugural speeches: Some are better than others

The date of presidential inaugurations was moved from March 4th to Jan. 20 with the 20th Amendment, ratified in 1933.

The 32nd President Franklin Roosevelt mentioned in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1945: “As I stand here today, having taken the solemn oath of office in the presence of my fellow countrymen – in the presence of God – I know that it is America’s purpose that we shall not fail. … The Almighty God has blessed our land in many ways. He has given our people stout hearts and strong arms with which to strike mighty blows for freedom and truth. He has given to our country a faith which has become the hope of all peoples in an anguished world. So we pray to Him now for the vision to see our way clearly – to see the way that leads to a better life for ourselves and for all our fellow men – to the achievement of His will, to peace on earth.”

The 33rd President Harry Ss Truman stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1949: “In performing the duties of my office, I need the help and the prayers of every one of you. … The American people stand firm in the faith which has inspired this Nation from the beginning. … We believe that all men are created equal because they are created in the image of God. From this faith we will not be moved. … People everywhere are coming to realize that what is involved is material well-being, human dignity, and the right to believe in and worship God. … We are aided by all who desire freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom to live their own lives for useful ends. Our allies are the millions who hunger and thirst after righteousness (Matthew 5:6). … Steadfast in our faith in the Almighty, we will advance toward a world, where man’s freedom is secure. … With God’s help the future of mankind will be assured in a world of justice, harmony, and peace.”

The 34th President Dwight Eisenhower stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1953, – the first inaugural to be televised: “Before I begin … would you permit me the privilege of uttering a little private prayer of my own. And I ask that you bow your heads. Almighty God, as we stand here … beseeching that Thou will make full and complete our dedication. … Give us, we pray, the power to discern clearly right from wrong and allow all our words and actions to be governed thereby. … Especially we pray that our concern shall be for all the people regardless of station, race, or calling. May cooperation … be the mutual aim of those who … hold to differing political faiths; so that all may work for the good of our beloved country and Thy glory. Amen. … We are summoned … to witness more than the act of one citizen swearing his oath of service, in the presence of God. We are called as a people to give testimony in the sight of the world our faith that the future shall belong to the free. … We find ourselves groping to know the full sense and meaning of these times in which we live. In our quest of understanding, we beseech God’s guidance. … We who are free must proclaim anew our faith. This faith in America … governed by eternal moral and natural laws. This faith defines our full view of life. It establishes beyond debate, those gifts of the Creator that are man’s inalienable rights, and that makes all men equal in His sight. …

“This faith rules our whole way of life. It decrees that we, the people, elect leaders not to rule but to serve … a conscious renewal of faith in our country and in the watchfulness of a Divine Providence. The enemies of this faith know no god but force … They tutor men in treason. They feed upon the hunger of others. Whatever defies them, they torture, especially the truth. … Love of liberty means the guarding of every resource that makes freedom possible – from the sanctity of our families and the wealth of our soil to the genius our scientists. … This is the work that awaits us all, to be done with bravery, with charity, and with prayer to Almighty God.”

The 35th President John F. Kennedy stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1961: “For I have sworn before you and Almighty God, the same solemn oath our forbears prescribed nearly a century and three quarters ago. The world is very different now. For man holds in his mortal hands the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life. And yet the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe – The belief that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.”

The 36th President Lyndon B. Johnson stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1965: “We have no promise from God that our greatness will endure. … If we fail now, we shall have forgotten … that the judgment of God is harshest on those who are most favored.”

The 37th President Richard Nixon stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1969: “As all are born equal in dignity before God, all are born equal in dignity before man.”

The 38th President Gerald Ford stated upon assuming office, August 9, 1974: “I am acutely aware that you have not elected me as your President by your ballots, and so I ask you to confirm me as your President with your prayers. … I now solemnly reaffirm my promise … to uphold the Constitution, to do what is right as God gives me to see the right.”

The 39th President Jimmy Carter stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1977: “‘What does the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.'”

The 40th President Ronald Reagan stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1981: “”We are a nation under God … It would be fitting … I think, if on each Inauguration Day in future years it should be declared a day of prayer. … With God’s help, we can and will resolve the problems which now confront us. And after all, why shouldn’t we believe that? We are Americans.”

The 41st President George H.W. Bush stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1989: “Heavenly Father, we bow our heads and thank You for Your love. … Make us strong to do Your work, willing to heed and hear Your will … And if our flaws are endless, God’s love is truly boundless. … God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

The 42nd President Bill Clinton stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1993: “The Scripture says, ‘And let us not be weary in well-doing, for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not.’ … With God’s help, we must answer the call. Thank you and God bless you.”

The 43rd President George W. Bush stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 2001: “I will work to build a single nation of justice and opportunity. I know this is within our reach, because we are guided by a power larger than ourselves, Who creates us equal in His image.”

The 44th President Barack H. Obama stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 2009: “The time has come to reaffirm … the God-given promise that all are equal. … This is the source of our confidence – the knowledge that God calls on us to shape an uncertain destiny … With eyes fixed on the horizon and God’s grace upon us, we carried forth that great gift of freedom and delivered it safely to future generations. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the United States of America.”

The 45th President Donald J. Trump stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 2017: “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth. … The bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us, ‘How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.’ … There should be no fear – we are protected, and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God. … A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights, and heal our divisions. It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same Almighty Creator. … Yes, Together, We Will Make America Great Again. Thank you, God Bless You, And God Bless America.”

