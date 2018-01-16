Judge drops 1 charge in genital-mutilation case

A federal judge has dropped one of multiple charges against a Shia Muslim doctor in Detroit who is accused of mutilating the genitalia of five girls ranging in age from 7 to 11.

The judge said a “prohibited criminal act” is not the same as “criminal sexual activity,” reported WDIV-TV in Detroit report.

Jumana Nagarwala was charged, along with Fakhruddin Attar, following accusations the doctors performed the mutilations on the young girls, a practice they allege is part of the religious practice of Shia Islam.

The judge, Bernard Friedman, was condemned by Elizabeth Yore, a lawyer and the head of the non-profit group End FGM Today.

“We are very disappointed and troubled by the court’s dismissal of Count 6 of the indictment,” Yore said in a statement Monday. “The court, in its legalistic scrupulosity, argued that the government offered no convincing argument showing that the phrase ‘sexual activity,’ as used in the federal transportation of minors statute § 2423(a), is synonymous with the phrase ‘sexual conduct,’ as used in § 750.520b(1)(a).”

The statement continued: “We are perplexed by the court’s mind-numbing analysis. The victims in this case did not have their ears, nose or face mutilated, rather the defendants intentionally mutilated the genitals, the sexual organs of little girls. … The court found that although FGM was a criminal act, it was not ‘criminal sexual activity.'”

Yore said the jury should have been left to decide.

Yore explained FGM also has no health benefits and that its trauma comes under the abuse (physical pain and psychological trauma), degrade (reduction of female sexuality) and humiliate (inability to perform basic biological functions) criteria. FGM meets the definition of sexual assault, she said, and that one need not seek or obtain sexual gratification to be guilty of a sex crime.

WND reported in November that Nagarwala, 44, was released – despite the nature of the allegations – on the largest unsecured bond in the jurisdiction’s history.

Nagarwala posted $4.5 million in unsecured bond after friends and family members put their homes on the line.

Most of those who pledged their assets are believed to be fellow members of the Dawoodi Bohra, a Western India-based sect within the Ishmaelite community of Shia Muslims.

There are 22 Dawoodi Bohra mosques across the United States.

The names of those who pledged to pay the $4.5 million bond were sealed by the court.

She had been in jail since prosecutors said two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota were cut at Nagarwala’s clinic in Livonia.

The prosecution considers Nagarwala a flight risk because she has wealth and was arrested at the international terminal of the Detroit Airport.

Federal investigators believe Nagarwala may have “cut” upwards of 100 young girls over 12 years, most of them brought to her by a parent or other family member within the Shia sect.

Prosecutors say Nagarwala still could get two decades in jail if convicted on the remaining counts.

