Justice probes Clinton Foundation over 'pay to play' allegations

(FOX NEWS) — The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into allegations the Clinton Foundation used “pay to play” politics while Hillary Clinton was U.S. secretary of state, Fox News has confirmed.

A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News late Thursday the investigation is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI in Little Rock, Ark.

Fox News also has learned investigators are looking into whether the Clinton Foundation violated tax law. Accusers of “pay to play” have claimed the foundation promised favors in exchange for donations or pledges of cash or gifts.