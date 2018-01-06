Kate Steinle killer sentenced to time served for gun charge

(KRON) The man acquitted in the death of Kate Steinle was sentenced to three years for a gun possession charge.

A judge denied a defense request to give Jose Ines Garcia Zarate a new trial for his conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Garcia Zarate will now be taken into federal custody, but it’s not clear when he will be transferred.

Defense attorneys argued that the judge failed to properly instruct jurors, who found Garcia Zarate not guilty last month of killing Kate Steinle on a popular pier in 2015.

Garcia Zarate faced a maximum sentence of three years behind bars but has been held in the San Francisco jail since his July 1, 2015, arrest.