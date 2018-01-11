Kids held in involuntary servitude by 'alternative religious group'

(WNCN) Members of an “alternative religious group” living on a property in Godwin in Cumberland County forced children to perform forced labor instead of attend school, while also using a fake homeschooling program to commit college financial aid fraud, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have obtained warrants against 10 suspects as a result of the investigation into the group, which lived “on and around” a property called McCollum Ranch on McCollum Road in Godwin.

The group also operated John C’s Fish Markets and mobile grills: three in Fayetteville and one in Lumberton.