Kim Jong Un crows over 'Fire and Fury' book on Trump

(ABC News) President Donald Trump’s tweeted threat last fall that North Korea would be met with ‘fire and fury’ became the title of a new book. The book became a blockbuster. And now the man whom Trump threatened, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, is using Michael Wolff’s bestseller to strike back.

The latest plot twist in what has been an epic war of words between Trump and Kim Jong Un came Thursday in the pages of North Korea’s main newspaper, which cited the popularity of Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” as evidence of “rapidly surging anti-Trump sentiments in the international community,” reports the Associated Press.

“The anti-Trump book is sweeping all over the world so Trump is being massively humiliated worldwide,” crowed Kim’s paper, optimistically adding that strong sales of the book “foretells Trump’s political demise.”