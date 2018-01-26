Left mobilizes against 'Australia Day'

Americans have seen their flag, president, national anthem and economy all rejected and protested in recent months.

Now the leftists have turned their disdain on Australia, another democracy, as they have disrupted a day dedicated to the nation.

A statue of Captain James Cook, the British explorer who discovered the eastern coastline of Australia and helped open the subcontinent to European settlement, was vandalized Thursday. The message “We Remember Genocide” was spray painted nearby. An Aboriginal flag was also displayed.

The vandalism was condemned by the minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, who urged prosecution for the vandals.

Disgraceful attacks on our Melbourne statues. These vandals are trashing our national heritage and should be prosecuted. — Alan Tudge (@AlanTudgeMP) January 24, 2018

It’s simply the latest incident as anti-Australian activists work to turn what was once a day of national celebration into a day of shame.

Protesters are urging the date of the celebration be moved so it does not coincide with the arrival of the “First Fleet” at Port Jackson in New South Wales and the first raising of the British flag over Sydney Cove.

Essentially, activists are claiming it would have been better if Australia, as an outpost of Western civilization, had never existed.

The movement continues to gain strength in some local councils. In Melbourne and Western Australia, some local governments successfully canceled celebrations and called for a national conversation about Australia Day.

In response, some politicians are vowing to pass measures forcing local governments to celebrate Australia Day on January 26. A recent poll also showed 70 percent of Australians want to keep the celebration on that date.

The movement is similar to the leftist attempt to deconstruct American holidays such as Columbus Day.

Statues of the explorer are habitually vandalized every Columbus Day at locations around the country. Some cities, such as San Francisco, have rechristened Columbus Day “Indigenous People’s Day.”

And recently, mainstream media outlets are giving massive publicity and support to students who denounce Christopher Columbus in class.

Of course, if Christopher Columbus had not succeeded in the voyages he undertook, large-scale European settlement would arguably not have taken place. And in both Australia and America, that is the alternate history leftists seem to be wishing for.

