WASHINGTON – Leftists are demanding Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, R-Calif., be put in prison for probing how federal law enforcement conspired to stop Donald Trump from becoming president.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence expanded its investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election to include the so-called Steele dossier, a memo produced by a former British intelligence agent that was paid for by Trump opponents and contains many fraudulent allegations.

Republicans insist the report reveals malfeasance by the Clinton campaign, and they say it should be the primary focus on any investigation into the 2016 election.

In a December 28 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Nunes blasted the Department of Justice for ignoring the committee’s August request to turn over dossier-related FBI interview summaries, known as 302s, claiming the documents “did not exist.”

Nunes revealed the DOJ suddenly backtracked and located the summaries pertaining to the dossier after being subpoenaed, essentially accusing Justice and the bureau of a cover-up.

“Shortly before my meeting with you in early December, DOJ subsequently located and produced numerous FD-302s pertaining to the Steele dossier, thereby rendering the initial response disingenuous at best,” Nunes wrote.

“Given the content and impact of these supposedly newly-discovered FD-302s, the committee is no longer able to accept your purported basis for DOJ’s blanket refusal to provide responsive FBI Form FD-1023s – documenting meetings between FBI officials and FBI confidential human sources-or anything less than full and complete compliance with its subpoenas,” Nunes added.

Nunes is asking Rosenstein to produce summaries of all interviews conducted with witnesses and confidential human sources as part of the investigation into the dossier by Wednesday.

Leftists are seething over the prospects of the Russia probe backfiring and demanding Nunes be put behind bars.

“I have no doubt in my mind that before all is said and done Devin Nunes will be headed to prison. You can save this tweet and rub it in my face if I’m wrong. I won’t be!!!” claimed Brian Krassenstein.

Laurence Tribe, Harvard Law Professor and renowned legal expert, agreed with Krassenstein, predicting “Nunes is headed to federal prison.”

Democrat strategist and MSNBC contributor Scott Dworkin contends Nunes should “spend the rest of his life in prison” and House Speaker Paul Ryan be investigated for allowing Nunes to remain chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

