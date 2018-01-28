Legendary rifle maker Weatherby leaving California

(All Outdoors) Many, many years ago worldwide hunter and adventurer Gary Starkey was a huge fan of Weatherby rifles. At the time it was the only rifle he would own and use. He collected several and took many game animals with these rifles on several continents. His were the most deluxe, high grade factory cataloged Mark V Weatherby’s available at the time.

Starkey’s favorite Weatherby calibers included the 7mm, .300, .340, and .416. He loved to brag that these rifles were manufactured in California. In those days, California was cutting edge, the “hip” state, the place to be from or going to. Weatherby icon, Roy Weatherby was a celebrity in the firearms industry.

Weatherby, Inc. still makes first class rifles for first class hunting trips. Only their California welcome has outlived the politics in a state that is not only broke, but one that wants to secede from the Union. Its sanctuary environment has ruined the business climate for a lot of companies. Weatherby joins many others in a move elsewhere. They are going to Wyoming.