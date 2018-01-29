Man-made artifacts found in '300-million-year-old sandstone'?

By Max McNabb

There’s a mystery on display at the Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum in Crosbyton, Texas: What appears to be evidence of man-made artifacts that were embedded in sandstone reported to be 300 million years old.

Curator Joe Taylor recently molded a series of depressions left by four strange objects that left behind impressions in hard Pennsylvanian sandstone – a layer of strata said to be 300 million years old.

The appearance of the objects is similar to modern plumbing valves, complete with hex-head nuts. The site of the discovery is within the tri-state area of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. Its precise location is being kept under wraps until a further investigation has concluded.

No one knows when the actual objects themselves, which made the depressions, were removed. Chisel marks are discernable at the small ends of the impressions, likely from someone prying the objects loose.

“You can see shatter marks around them,” Taylor said. “That means something was in those depressions.”

The current whereabouts of the objects are also unknown.

Todd Jurasek was alerted to the existence of the impressions by an elderly, Native American WWII veteran. Jurasek in turn contacted Joe Taylor, known for his skill in creating successful molds in difficult locations and conditions.

“I molded the depressions where the objects had been,” Taylor said. “Then I molded that mold and cast it – which gives us the objects’ shape.”

Fossils of sea creatures are often found in Pennsylvanian sandstone, but what were man-made, metal-type objects doing in ancient strata?

“There’s an obvious problem here,” Taylor said. “All the people who say this formation is 300 million years old would also say no man or mammals existed then. So what’s modern plumbing-like equipment doing in there? Either the formation isn’t that old, or man was around before the dinosaurs. If that’s the case, the evolution story they tell in schools can’t be true.”

Go to the WND Superstore now for the best explanations of evolution, including in “Icons of Evolution,” “Evolution, The Grand Experiment” and “Incredible creatures that defy evolution.”

Pennsylvanian sandstone is quite hard, ruling out any possibility the impressions were created by modern-day equipment that sank into the rock.

“You have foundations of buildings made from this sandstone,” Taylor said, “because it won’t sink. You’ve got to chisel it to get anything in there.”

Both Pennsylvanian sandstone and coal seams are alleged to have yielded up metal artifacts in the past.

“But no one ever saved the coal,” Taylor said. “If they found a bowl or bell in the coal, they never saved the coal itself. So you don’t know if the object came from a gift shop.”

The Oklahoma impressions are a game changer.

“This is the matrix – this is what the objects were in. And it can’t be moved because it’s the bottom of a long creek. It’s proof positive the objects were there.”

Taylor is the curator and director of the Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum. As one of the foremost fossil restorationists in the nation, his work is sought out by collectors, museums, and institutions in the U.S. and abroad.

“I’m part of a circle of friends,” Taylor said. “Guys who will invest our own time and money, when we have very little of it, to go do this kind of work. I call us the dirty hands creationists, the dirty hands paleontologists.”

Taylor supports a theory that the objects were buried in a massive flood.

“They were made by descendants of Adam within the last six thousand years. The biblical timeline says Adam was created six thousand years ago … and his descendant Tubal-cain began working with metal. At the time of Noah’s Flood, you’d had metal working for centuries.”

He opposes a gradualism view of geological epochs. Instead Taylor favors a catastrophism view, in line with Genesis accounts, which maintains that the Earth was shaped by sudden, violent events.

The flood, Taylor said, caused a massive upheaval. Rushing mud and outflowing water courses carried away buildings and artifacts and resulted in new layers of strata over a short period of time.

Then the abatement of the floodwaters carved out deep canyons all over the world.

“Where these objects were discovered,” Taylor said, “the abatement cut down through these newly laid sandstone layers and got down to the bottom of this layer, then just became a creek. In the following 4,500 years, rains came in and washed on down and finally exposed these things.”

Plans are in place for Jurasek to return to the site with a metal detector.

“We don’t know if there are more objects under the layers there,” Taylor said.

Two other impressions are located farther up the creek, one of which is significantly eroded.

See Taylor’s analysis:

To reach the remote location on private ranchland, Taylor hiked over rough, broken ground, a hike made more difficult by the intense pain of nerve spasms in his leg.

Taylor told himself “You may only have one chance to get this – so you’ve got to just suffer through it.”

Arriving at the creek bed, Taylor first satisfied himself the depressions hadn’t been carved.

“It’s in a corner of the creek that’s usually under water. It’s not something anybody carved. If you could carve that [for a mold], you could just make the machine that would reproduce it, so you don’t need to carve them.”

Taylor hopes publicity will lead to the discovery of the objects’ current location.

“It would be great if someone saw an article on this and said, you know, Grandpa had something like that in his old shop – and maybe it’s still there. If anyone finds something like that, we would sure like to see it.”

Casts made from Taylor’s molds will be permanently on display at the Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum.

“You can deny it if you want to – but I was there,” Taylor said. “It’s in the sandstone. This can’t be 300 million years old. Even if they said it was only three million, are you going to have a half-ape, half-man making these things? No. All that millions of years stuff isn’t true. Man wasn’t inferior the further back you go – he was superior.”

The Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum is located at 124 W. Main Street, Crosbyton, Texas. Phone: 1-806-675-7777.

Max McNabb is a journalist from Lubbock, Texas. His work has been published in Texas Hill Country, West Texas TravelHost, Lewrockwell.com, and a variety of other publications.