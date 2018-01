(DAILY MAIL) — Vegetarians may like to claim they lead healthier lives, but it seems there is one area where they are missing out – in the bedroom.

A survey suggests that 42 per cent of those who eat meat at least once a day have sex once a week or more.

But the figure drops to only 16 per cent for vegetarians and those who are defined as ‘reluctant carnivores’ who eat meat only once a fortnight.