MeToo movement: Shrill heights never intended by its founder

#MeToo movement: Shrill new heights

#MeToo is moving on, and time’s up for Matt Damon!

Matt Damon, one-time Harvey Weinstein bud, is learning to button it up. No, we’re not talking pants here. Damon hasn’t been added to the Hollywood perp list. Not yet. But the A-list actor is not so slow a study that he can’t guess the end of the story. If he speaks the truth – his truth – his career may tank.

Or maybe it was a New Year resolution that had him telling Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today Show earlier this month, “I really wished I listened a lot more before I weighed in on this.” And when Gifford assured him he was a good listener, good boy Damon responded on cue with, “No, well, not in this case. Ultimately, what it is for me is that I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So, for that, I am really sorry.”

Cue a sweet-cheeked Brenda Lee in the video below and imagine that pretty prom dress filled out by the Bourne Identity star now choking out the same lines – almost:

What’s the saying about a happy marriage? She’s 100 percent right and you’re 100 percent wrong and you’ll be married for 100 years. Damon’s calling himself a fool is about the only recourse he has left. Why? His previous comments, delineating real differences when it comes to sexual conduct, is nothing but a rejection of the truth. Her truth.

According to Entertainment Tonight, “Damon said that he believed that ‘there’s a spectrum of behavior … [and] there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?'”

So far, so good. Why? Because there IS a spectrum of behavior. Duh.

“Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question,” Damon continued in his December interview with ABC News’ Peter Travers. “But they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

No, they shouldn’t. Why? Because not every unwanted pass warrants jail time. And not everyone who makes an unwanted pass is a rapist in the making. But shhh! Hush it right now, young man. “It’s the micro that makes the macro,” Milano tweeted, according to Entertainment Tonight. “We (women) are not outraged because someone grabbed our a**es in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal.”

Forget taking ownership for one’s own feelings and what is right and wrong. Forget setting boundaries for yourself, what you’ll do and what you’ll accept. Blame how you feel on other people, including other women who make you feel it’s right to conflate the issues and summarily behave just like men supposedly do by rejecting female voices.

But Damon went on, clarifying what should be clarified, another high crime against humanity. “All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum,” he said. “And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. OK? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross.”

But, this rational perspective was rejected. Why? Maybe because it made sense and poked a pin in the bloated balloon of reactionaries who see an opportunity to exploit women, just in another fashion. (Keep everyone angry and nobody will think!)

Besides, everyone knows “Unwanted advances are like cancer, one stage leading to another,” at least according to “Who’s the Boss” and “Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano, who took the #MeToo movement to the shrill heights never intended by its founder.

“The hashtag was started by activist Tarana Burke in 2006 as a grassroots movement to support survivors in underprivileged communities,” says the Daily Beast.

“It wasn’t built to be a viral campaign or a hashtag that is here today and forgotten tomorrow,” Burke explained to Ebony. “It was a catchphrase to be used from survivor to survivor to let folks know that they were not alone and that a movement for radical healing was happening and possible.”

Hypocrisy, much, Ms. Milano? Um, yeah. Milano’s “Charmed” co-star Rose McGowan – who was once offered $100,000 back in 1997 to zip it – also names Milano a hypocrite for turning her own blind eye to assorted accomplices, like Weinstein’s wife who opened her own fashion line and was treated to immediate success when actresses were buffaloed by her hubbie into wearing her costumes. But we won’t talk about that.

So, Matt Damon, just do what you’ve been told and repeat, “I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.” Exactly what makes women with a mad on – a mad on for all the fuss and fury that took way too long considering all of these actresses knew the behaviors they accepted were wrong – get the sublime and honorary title of activist b*tches.

Get in the back seat? Fugettah bout it!

Building on shifting sands – never a good idea

First, he was Muslim, then he was Christian, then the future must not belong to those who slander the “prophet” Muhammad.

Is your head spinning? Maybe. But no doubt Barack Obama came to mind without his name ever having to be mentioned. An interesting mention, however, in Right Observer has our former leader (bringing up old history can be painful) identifying himself as a liberal Jew.

Wow!

That’s right. The Christian, Muslim, Muhammad-supporting Obama is now Jewish. Not sure who is going to tell the man that being Jewish would mean you do not ascribe to diddly from Muhammad, let alone acknowledge him as a prophet. Christians would brand the desert one a heretic, or maybe even an anti-Christ (if they’re actually believers in the tenets proposed by their faith).

But smiling selfies and exploited opportunities are where it’s at, especially when there are dumb masses to bamboozle like Obama apparently did, according to the Right Observer: In a rare public appearance, former U.S. President Barack Obama spoke at a synagogue in New York City this week about his relationship with the Jewish community and his administration’s policy toward Israel. Obama described himself as “basically a liberal Jew” and said that criticizing Israel’s settlements in the West Bank was part of his support and friendship to Israel.

Love the spin, especially in light of the grinning 2005 snapshot Obama took with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. What’s that tenet of Islam? Taqiya? Handy thing, having the A-okay to lie to promote your cause – whatever it is. But whatever it is, stepping off the platform is anathema to the community leader with long-term plans to change the world.

Women’s March – It’s all about the women, right?

LNT News shows it like it is in the following video about the “Women’s” March 2018. Be sure to key into what’s now out of style. Here we go:

Educate your children. Teach them think independently, boy or girl. (Sorry, didn’t mean any offense!)