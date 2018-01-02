Michele Bachmann eyes Franken's Senate seat

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., said Tuesday she is considering running for Al Franken’s Senate seat, but is worried she will face disastrous attacks from the media and Democrats as a Christian politician.

“I’ve had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat, and the only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate,” Bachmann said in an interview with Jim Bakker Tuesday. “The question is should it be me? Should it be now?”

The former Tea Party-aligned politician said she and her husband are mulling over their options, but are concerned about the cost of running for such high political office.