Mormon missionaries 'dying,' 'killing,' getting 'pregnant'

(Salt Lake Tribune) Poring over archived Mormon missionary blogs, Kjerste Christensen seemingly stumbled on tales of murder, accelerated aging, pending deaths, pregnancy and unexpected parenthood.

Well, not really. But without her explanations about unique LDS metaphors, you might be forgiven a frantic parental call to your ward bishop or at least a furrowed brow.

“There are a lot of … metaphors and terms in the Mormon community, but I’m specifically looking at a small set of terms that Mormon missionaries use,” says Christensen, a Brigham Young University catalog librarian specializing in 21st-century Mormonism and Western Americana.