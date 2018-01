(DAILY MAIL) — A group of mysterious orange cave crocodiles who live in complete darkness in Africa may be mutating into a new species.

Researchers discovered the 1.5-metre-long (5 ft) reptiles in 2008 in a remote cave in Gabon, western Africa, where they fed only on bats and crickets.

Experts first though they were a type of African dwarf crocodile, but new research shows they could be an entirely separate species.