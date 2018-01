(CNN) As worldwide outrage grows after President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African nations as “shithole countries,” the president of the NAACP slammed Trump on Friday evening over the reported remarks, outright calling the President of the United States “a racist.”

“We know he’s a racist. He’s demonstrated that,” Derrick Johnson said in an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

Johnson rejected Trump’s claim in a 2015 CNN interview in which the President said he was “the least racist person,” declaring that “he’s a racist both in his actions and his words.”