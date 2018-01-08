NBC sees Oprah as 'our future president'

Should Oprah Winfrey be the next president?

Apparently NBC thinks so, although it didn’t specify president of what.

During its broadcast of the 75th Golden Globe Awards, the official Twitter page of the National Broadcasting Company posted an intriguing tweet showing a laughing image of Oprah Winfrey with the message: “Nothing but respect for OUR future president. #GoldenGlobes.”

And despite the fact that Winfrey has squashed speculation of a potential presidential bid in 2020, Seth Meyers, the host of the TV event, tried his best to coax her into running during his opening monologue by invoking his previous remarks about President Trump.

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president,” Meyers said. “And some have said that night convinced him to run. And if that’s true, I would just like to say Oprah you will never be president. You do not have what it takes. And, Tom Hanks, you will never be vice president. You are too mean and unrelatable.”

“Now we just wait and see,” Meyers said.

“It’s up to the people,” Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”

Steven Zeitchik of theWashington Post tweeted: “Asked Meryl Streep what she thought of Oprah’s speech. Her answer: ‘She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn’t have a choice.'”

Meanwhile, reacting to the NBC tweet about Oprah being president, comments on Twitter included:

“And then what? Dr. Phil for VP? Dr. Oz for surgeon general? No, thanks.”

“Congrats NBC. Stupidest post of 2018!”

“Oprah would make a great president of NBC.”