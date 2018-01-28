New Age Oprah: How Democrats' hope is leading Americans astray

The leftist media is doing its best to promote Oprah Winfrey as the next presidential nominee for the Democrat Party.

But a video clip which is going viral shows Winfrey specifically denying Jesus Christ is the only way to heaven. And even leftists are beginning to question the consequences of Oprah Winfrey’s New Age beliefs and relentless marketing for pseudo-scientific charlatans.

As revealed in the book “‘O’ God: A Dialogue on Truth and Oprah’s Spirituality,” Winfrey has used her media platform to promote anti-Christian spiritual ideals, including the concept there are many ways to achieve eternal life.

As authors Josh McDowell and Dave Strerett reveal, Oprah’s views have dangerous consequences, as the talk show host promotes what has been called a “salad bar” view of religion.

Viewers are encouraged to take what they want from different spiritual traditions, while leaving behind any teachings they find burdensome or morally objectionable. What is left behind, argue the authors, is the very idea of spiritual truth itself, as Winfrey’s theology seems to consist of simply telling people what they want to hear.

The book features several specific quotes from Winfrey which shows how she has worked to undermine Christian beliefs about the reality of the Judeo-Christian God. She’s even tried to deconstruct God’s own words from the Bible.

As the book quotes her saying about her reaction to a sermon.

“[T]hen he [the pastor] said that the Lord thy God is a jealous God. And I was, you know, caught up in the rapture of that moment until he is ‘jealous.’ And something struck me. I was thinking God is all, God is omnipresent, but God is jealous? God is jealous of me? And something about that didn’t feel right in my spirit because I believe that God is love and that God is in all things. And so that’s when the search for something more than doctrine started to stir within me.”

“‘O’ God” shows how Oprah has taken her opposition to a “jealous God” to fuel the development of a universalistic New Age creed which serves as a kind of a whole new faith.

And part of her effort to promote this faith consists of mainstreaming once fringe ideas such as the “law of attraction” or using the power of positive thinking to respond to medical emergencies. “O God” dramatizes the consequences of such ideas through a riveting story which shows the reader how Oprah Winfrey may mean well but is hurting her viewers by giving them unrealistic expectations.

Even some liberals are finding problems with Winfrey’s teachings. Winfrey’s vague spirituality and encouragement of New Age ideas was recently slammed as “magical thinking” by Kurt Anderson in the leftist publication Slate.

“Perhaps more than any other single American, she is responsible for giving national platforms and legitimacy to all sorts of magical thinking, from pseudoscientific to purely mystical fantasies about extraterrestrials, paranormal experience, satanic cults, and more,” he argues. Figures such as Deepak Chopra and Marianne Williamson, a “New Age preacher,” were legitimized by Winfrey and established profitable careers as a result. “Most of the best-known prophets and denominational leaders in the New Age realm owe their careers to Winfrey,” Anderson claims.

But many Democrats, reeling from political defeat, may be ready to embrace such magical thinking. One recent poll showed Winfrey defeating President Trump by double digits in a hypothetical presidential matchup. In politics, as well as spirituality, giving people comforting lies is an easy path to popularity. But with Oprah’s true beliefs caught on video, it remains to be seen if her popularity would survive the trial of a presidential campaign.

The clip from Winfrey’s television program shows Oprah discussing religion and embracing the idea there are many ways to achieve eternal life.

“There’s this wonderful book called Ishmael by Daniel Quinn,” enthused Winfrey. “It talks about, one of the points it brings out is that one of the mistakes that human beings make is that there is only one way, that we don’t accept that there are diverse ways of being in the world, that there are millions of ways of being in the world. And there are many paths to what you call God. Your path might be something else, and when she gets there, she might call it ‘the light.’ But her loving and her kindness and her generosity, if it brings her to the same place that it brings you, it doesn’t matter whether she called it God along the way or not.”

Yet this contention is not accepted without qualifications from her audience. One woman in particularly protests Winfrey’s universalist conclusion, but Winfrey does not allow her to present her opinion.

“It sounds great on the onset but if you really look at both sides,” the woman began to respond, but Winfrey suddenly screamed to interrupt her. “There couldn’t possibly be just one way,” she snaps aggressively.

Another woman then interjected, “What about Jesus?” Winfrey snidely responded, “What about Jesus?” The other audience member said: “You said there isn’t only one way. There is one way and only one way and that is through Jesus.” Winfrey again denied there is only one way to heaven and the audience member retorted, “[But that’s only because] you say there isn’t… you intellectualize it and you say there isn’t but if you believe that you’re all buying into the lie.”

But such “lies” are attractive to many Americans, as an increasing number of Americans identify as “none of the above” when asked to list their religious denomination. And Oprah Winfrey has been called the “pope of the nones” by some observers. If she runs for president, Oprah Winfrey will have enthusiastic media backing and an army of television talking heads explaining away her more controversial pronouncements.

But as “‘O’ God” points out, being a Christian is not just believing whatever you want. It means holding to the faith delivered to the saints, even when it is hard.

As one character in the book explains:

“Naturally we’d rather have Oprah empathize with our struggles and tell us how good we are rather than having Jesus tell us, ‘Unless you humble yourselves and become like a little child, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven.’ We’d prefer to have spiritual teachers like Oprah’s friends tell us to ‘trust the truth within us’ rather than hearing the words in Proverbs that say, ‘He who trusts in himself is a fool.'”

Perhaps the same can be said of those who look for spiritual enlightenment from Oprah Winfrey. Or those who look at her to be the next president of the United States.

