New scandal in Obama's war against Netanyahu

Democrats in Washington have expressed outrage over still-unproved allegations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to defeat their candidate, Hillary Clinton.

But Democrats and their media allies have been virtually silent regarding evidence of interference by Democrat Barack Obama in Israel’s elections.

Last October, WND CEO Joseph Farah pointed out the Obama administration sent money in 2015 to a non-profit U.S. group that sought to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a coalition government to remain as prime minister.

A probe by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that the Obama State Department gave $349,276 in U.S. taxpayer-funded grants to a political group in Israel called OneVoice to build a campaign operation that, subsequently, was used to try to persuade Israelis to vote against Netanyahu.

Now there’s new information, according to the American Center for Law and Justice, that the Obama administration’s intervention was even worse.

ACLJ said that in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, it “uncovered a startling revelation.”

“Yasser Mahmoud Abbas, son of Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the terrorist-allied Palestinian Authority, was also a senior leader and advisor to OneVoice – and, as demonstrated by the contents of the documents themselves, the Obama administration knew this,” ACLJ said in a report Wednesday.

“In short, the Obama State Department gave U.S. taxpayer dollars to a terrorist-affiliated organization (the PA recently united with the terrorist group Hamas) to unseat the democratically elected leader of the only free democracy in the Middle East and a vital U.S. ally.”

ACLJ said such “misguided efforts … embolden and enrich enemies of the United States and further destabilize the region.”

“In fact, just this week Palestinian leaders announced their intention to suspend recognition of the existence of the state of Israel and PA President Abbas, in expletive-laden language, told the U.S. to keep its money, which totals as much as $1 billion. Defiantly addressing his comments directly to the U.S. government, Abbas went on to exclaim, ‘May your house be destroyed,’ a familiar curse well-known to the other Arab leaders around the table at the time,” ACLJ said.

ACLJ said the U.S. State Department started giving money to One Voice Israel and One Voice Palestine, affiliated groups, in 2013. The grants continued through 2014 and totaled about $350,000.

“OneVoice told the Obama State Department that it planned to engage in electioneering, yet the Obama administration gave the organization the money anyway. Worse yet, the administration, even fully aware of OneVoice’s intentions, imposed no restrictions on the grant.”

That freedom allowed OneVoice to spend the money on social media and voter database work, and even hire a company to train activists.

OneVoice’s objective was to replace the Netanyahu government.

ACLJ said it tried, unsuccessfully, to get information about the financial contribution when Obama was in office, and the administration’s obstruction was upheld in court.

In addition to “the irony of a non-existent state refusing to recognize a legitimate nation,” ACLJ said, “the great irony here is that Abbas’ rhetoric – which now matches the Palestinian Authority’s longtime actions – may prove to be his own regime’s undoing.”

“Given its refusal to sever ties with terrorists, and its clear appetite for violence and destruction rather than peace, we should give the Palestinian Authority exactly what it asks for and keep our money.”

In fact, the Trump administration announced this week it is withholding $65 million from a U.N. agency serving Palestinian refugees. The State Department notified the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, UNWRA, that any additional U.S. donations will depend on changes in how the agency operates and is funded.

In 2016, the U.S. donated $355 million to UNWRA.

The curb in funding came after President Trump tweeted Jan. 2 that the U.S. gives the Palestinians “HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.”

Over a year ago, Congress was looking into Obama’s decision to secretly bankroll the effort to interfere in Israel’s election.

The probe followed an internal government report that found the State Department turned over the money and then deleted emails from government accounts detailing the relationship with a group called OneVoice.

WND reported weeks earlier that the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations concluded the Obama administration funded an effort to overthrow Netanyahu in Israel, one of America’s closest and most ardent allies.

Explained Farah in his commentary: “It’s clear what was happening in this case: The U.S. government, in the hands of Barack Obama, intervened in a foreign election with the express purpose of impacting the results.”

