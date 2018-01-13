No license? Psych callng to restrain Trump missing something yuuge

A psychiatrist who claimed to have briefed more than a dozen U.S. lawmakers on President Trump’s mental state – demanding an “emergency” evaluation and even restraint by force of the president – may not even have a license in her home state of Connecticut.

As WND reported, Bandy Lee, an assistant professor in forensic psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine and author of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” says she briefed Democrats and one Republican on Trump’s mental health status on Dec. 5 and 6. Lee and Harvard’s Judith Herman and Columbia’s Robert Jay Lifton recently released a statement warning that Trump is “further unraveling,” despite the fact that they’ve never actually examined the president.

Lee even claimed failure to address President Trump’s declining mental-health state could lead to “the extinction of the human species.”

Since her calls for evaluation and restraint of Trump were made public, Lee has deleted her Twitter account. Users of the site have claimed she’s not even a licensed psychiatrist.

Lee’s “physician/surgeon” license in Connecticut expired on May 31, 2015, Campus Reform reported. Her reinstatement application has been “pending” for more than two years.

Campus Reform also noted that Lee’s “controlled substance registration for practitioner” license “lapsed,” expiring in February 2017.

When the site questioned Lee about the licenses, she replied: “I need only one license.”

“She has yet to elaborate on precisely which license that is, and, according to the state in which she resides, she allegedly has none,” reported Campus Reform.

Lee, who previously claimed the three are not “diagnosing” the president, said, “We are mainly concerned that an emergency evaluation be done.”

Concerned individuals may contact Bandy Lee at Yale University.

She told Vox.com she’s concerned that if Trump is having a mental breakdown, the situation could lead to U.S. military action against North Korea and a nuclear holocaust.

“[T]hat is not the only danger we’re facing,” Lee insisted. “There’s everything in between: provoking our allies and alienating them, instigating civil conflict, and laying a foundation for a violent culture that could give way to epidemics of violence — not to mention poke a beehive in the Middle East by declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. All of these actions are consistent with the pathological pattern he has already shown of resorting to violence the more he feels threatened.”

Lee even insisted no “serious” psychiatrist would say Trump isn’t “dangerous.”

“It would be hard to find a single psychiatrist, no matter of what political affiliation, who could confidently say Trump is not dangerous,” she said. “I am sure there are some who feel unsure, or feel that they don’t have enough information or the expertise, and that is fine, since not everyone has devoted her 20-year career to studying, predicting, and preventing violence like I have. But there has not been a single serious mental health expert who disagrees on the medical side.”

How can psychiatrists evaluate President Trump if he won’t voluntarily submit to an evaluation?

Lee suggested a forceful evaluation, but she warned it could “really look like a coup”:

We encounter this often in mental health. Those who most require an evaluation are the least likely to submit to one. That is the reason why in all 50 states we have not only the legal authority, but often the legal obligation, to contain someone even against their will when it’s an emergency. So in an emergency, neither consent nor confidentiality requirements hold. Safety comes first. What we do in the case of danger is we contain the person, we remove them from access to weapons, and we do an urgent evaluation. This is what we have been calling for with the president based on basic medical standards of care. Surprisingly, many lawyer groups have actually volunteered, on their own, to file for a court paper to ensure that the security staff will cooperate with us. But we have declined, since this will really look like a coup, and while we are trying to prevent violence, we don’t wish to incite it through, say, an insurrection.

Lee said she has been discussing this scenario with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and they “seem surprisingly OK” with what she had to say.

As WND reported last July, it has long been considered unethical for psychiatrists to “diagnose” politicians or public figures based solely on that person’s public actions or statements, without conducting an actual in-person examination. But now that Trump is president, a national psychology organization, the American Psychoanalytic Association, has given psychoanalysts the green light to publicly comment on Trump’s mental health.

Since Lee’s statements were made public, the American Psychiatric Association released a statement urging psychiatrists to stop trying to evaluate Trump when they’ve never even examined him.

“We at the APA call for an end to psychiatrists providing professional opinions in the media about public figures whom they have not examined, whether it be on cable news appearances, books, or in social media,” the American Psychiatric Association’s statement said. “Arm-chair psychiatry or the use of psychiatry as a political tool is the misuse of psychiatry and is unacceptable and unethical.”

As WND reported, without ever having examined Trump, psychological professionals have called the president “psychotic,” “narcissistic,” “paranoid,” “hypomanic,” “emotionally unstable,” “delusional” and “psychologically isolated” and claimed he has a “dangerous mental illness.” One physician suggested Trump could be suffering from an untreated sexually transmitted disease known as neurosyphilis.

Some mental health “experts” have even gone so far as to call conservatism a mental illness, claiming prominent Republicans have shown signs of denial, delusion, hallucination, disordered thinking, anger, anti-social behavior, sexual preoccupation, grandiosity, general oddness and paranoia.

In a Politico piece Wednesday, “We’re psychiatrists. It’s our duty to question the president’s mental state,” Lee claimed “it’s perfectly OK to question the president’s mental state” because she’s a “psychiatrist.”



