Noah had a cell phone during Bible flood, prof claims

One wonders which cell network Noah used?

Sprint? Verizon? What an endorsement that would be.

Yes, THAT Noah. The one with the Ark.

A professor in Turkey has proposed an “amazing theory” based on his understanding of the Quran, the biblical story of Noah and the flood.

Yavuz Ornek, a lecturer in the Marine Sciences Faculty of Istanbul University, reported Breaking Israel News, claims Noah kept in touch with his sons via cellular phone.

Ornek made the claim when he was invited to speak on Noah on TRT television, which is owned by the Turkish government.

The biblical story also is recounted in the Quran.

“In most respects, it is identical to the story as it appears in the Bible, but Ornek’s take on the story differed greatly from both versions,” BIN reported. “Ornek was discussing the section of the Quran’s version of the flood story in which one of Noah’s sons, who was a disbeliever, refused to come aboard the Ark. The son climbed a mountain but as the floodwaters rose, he spoke to his father and repented.”

In the interview, Ornek claimed the Quran “says the waves were as high as mountains, so if Noah spoke with his son, his son must be sitting on the top of another mountain.”

“The Quran says they spoke, but to talk between two mountains with hundreds of kilometers apart, they must have had mobile phones, and Noah’s son must have boarded an aerial vehicle to reach his father,” the professor reasoned.

Ornek insisted technologies were very advanced 10,000 years ago.

“Noah, referred to as Nûḥ ibn Lamech ibn Methuselah in the Quran, also used advanced technology to build an ark out of steel that was powered by nuclear energy. Ornek also claimed that instead of bringing live animals onto the ark, Noah stocked it with one male and one female egg from every living species,” the report continued.

Ornek claimed he is a scientist.

BIN reported: “As bizarre as Professor Ornek’s claims may sound to Western ears, they were taken seriously by the Turkish public and became the focus of a fierce religious debate.”

Efrat Aviv, a specialist in Turkey for the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies and a lecturer in the department of Middle Eastern Studies at Bar Ilan University, was certain Ornek was serious about his theories, as were the listeners, BIN said.

Aviv argued Ornek was not joking because making fun of the Quran could result in the death penalty.

BIN noted the story of the Ark is especially provocative in Turkey.

“The flood story is common to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, but anthropologists believe it has much more ancient roots in stories like the Mesopotamian Gilgamesh Epic. Noah is considered an important prophet in Islam as one of the first sent to mankind. For Muslim Turks, this story takes on a much more important aspect since they believe the biblical Mount Ararat, the final resting place of the ark, is actually Mount Nemrut in Turkey.”