Nose spray tested to kick gambling habit

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) — Finnish researchers on Monday said they were to launch a study to see if gambling addiction can be treated with a fast-working nasal spray.

The spray contains naloxone, an emergency treatment for opiate overdoses (heroin, opium, morphine) that blocks the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure with a central role in addictions.

“The spray goes to the brain in a few minutes so it’s very useful for a gambler… if you crave gambling, just take the spray,” Hannu Alho, professor of addiction medicine at the Helsinki-based National Institute for Health and Welfare, told AFP.