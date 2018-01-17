Now cops claim more suspects in Las Vegas massacre

Even though it has been three months since Stephen Paddock opened fire into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the public still knows very little about what happened. Las Vegas Metro police have not released what kind of guns Paddock used or videos of Paddock inside Mandalay Bay and the investigation thus far has not yielded a motive for the massacre.

Inside a district courtroom on Jan. 16, a lawyer for multiple media outlets argued why information pertaining to 1 October is crucial to helping Las Vegas heal, but the lawyer for Metro Police said they can’t release any information because there are still suspects being investigated.

“Without naming names, there are potential charges against other people, because of the ongoing investigation?”, District Court Judge Elissa Cadish asked Metro’s Lawyer Nick Crosby.