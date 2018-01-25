NTSB: Amtrak engineer missed speed limit signs

(Seattle Times) – The engineer on the Amtrak train that derailed south of Tacoma last month, killing three people and injuring dozens, said he didn’t see or didn’t recognize the signposts and signals along the track indicating a drastic drop in the speed limit, a new report from federal investigators says.

It was the engineer’s second time driving a train in that direction on a newly opened stretch of track, known as the Point Defiance Bypass.

The National Transportation Safety Board interviewed the 55-year-old engineer last week, about a month after the deadly crash. Both the engineer and a qualifying conductor, who was in the locomotive to familiarize himself with the new track, suffered serious injuries, which delayed their interviews, the NTSB said.