Obama library ripped as 'ugly waste of taxpayer resources'

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Chicagoans in droves are venting their displeasure with President Barack Obama’s planned library, calling it an “ugly waste of taxpayer resources” and a “dangerous precedent” for the preservation of historic public parklands.

Recent letters to the editor published in the Chicago Tribune have overwhelmingly panned the Obama Presidential Center, which will take nearly 20 acres from historic Jackson Park and cost taxpayers $100 million in renovations to the surrounding area.

In a letter published on Jan. 26, John Deal of Dolton, Illinois, called the egg-shaped main tower and surrounding buildings “garish monstrosities that ruin the aesthetics of the surrounding parkland stolen from the taxpaying public.”