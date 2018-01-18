Obamacare contributing factor to opioid epidemic: GOP

(Washington Examiner) The expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare made the opioid epidemic even worse, according to a report commissioned by Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The report suggests that because people who were uninsured were able to get government-funded Medicaid coverage under Obamacare, they are now receiving more access to prescription painkillers like OxyContin, and some are selling them illegally on the streets.

“I’m not saying this is a primary cause,” Johnson, R-Wis., said in a hearing on the topic Wednesday. “I think what we are certainly saying is this is an unintended consequence. It’s certainly a contributing factor. It maybe enables something that shouldn’t be enabled. It’s a very serious problem that has to be taken a look at.”