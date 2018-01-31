Officials fear Super Bowl may be 1 giant flu festival

(BGR) — In case you’ve missed the countless headlines, news reports, and official warnings from medical professionals across the country, let’s just get this out of the way: This year’s flu season is particularly bad. Doctors are pushing everyone to get the flu shot with greater urgency than most years due to the rapid spread of the illness and a climbing death toll. It’s being called the worst flu season since 2009, and those who are sick are urged to avoid contact with others.

Unfortunately, we’re just a handful of days away from the Super Bowl, which means tens of thousands of people are about to be packed into a seats for the biggest sporting event of the year. US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is hosting the event, and with well over 65,000 people are expected to be in attendance, things could get pretty ugly.