Only a lib would think this an effective protest

Who we really want to lock up

Histrionic displays aren’t uncommon even at the Magic Kingdom. Exhausted tots are the usual stars. Add a dash of Christmas break, and the fireworks really pop.

But New York City “solo-show” artiste, Jay Malsky, of drag queen musical fame, stole the spotlight at Disney’s Hall of Presidents this past week.

The diva demo began at the introduction of the new animatronic President Trump added just last month – because apparently engaging with real people is too childish. The droning chant “Lock him up!” had parents countering with understandable “Shut ups!” ending when the individual was ejected from the venue.

Who needs kids overdosed on adrenalin?

The hubbub starts at the 1:20 mark in the following video recorded by the man himself:

Why did he do it, though? At Disney? Seriously?

“I wanted to show their kids what a protest looks like before Trump destroys democracy,” the Wrap reports Malsky saying in his defense against “haters.” (“Haters” being those who schooled Malsky on Twitter regarding time, place, and the efficacy of dealing with actual people.)

Trolling family time is no way to show love for one’s fellow man. But tough beans! “Anyone that’s upset I disrupted a family vacation can check their privilege,” Malsky rants. “And consider getting mad about the thousands of children being taken away from their parents because of Trump’s racist immigration policies, or the families of the hundreds of trans-Americans murdered each year by transphobic and homophobic people, or the negative impacts of the tax bill on poor and middle-income Americans.”

Malsky did deliver, however. He showed what a protest-that’s-really-a-tantrum looks like. He showed what happens to privileged drama queens who can’t even keep it together for the sake of the kiddies. He showed kids still with their parents what can happen if they lose it. Tickets to Disney aren’t free either. But Malsky’s meltdown provides a teaching moment; namely, “Don’t be that guy.”

And that’s a good thing. America doesn’t need another generation of grandstanders bent on making scenes that make no sense.

Watch out for that button

The year 2018 is here, and we all need to know. Kim Jong Un has the U.S. in his cross-hairs.

According to the serious one with the great hair, a stockpile of nuke warheads and ballistic missiles is this year’s goal for North Korea. Should the United States provoke Kim, the U.S. will be gifted with the fruits of this labor.

“The entire U.S. mainland,” USA Today reports Kim saying, “is within our nuclear strike range.”

The kicker? Kim has the nuke button on his desk now so he can send the package special delivery from the comfort of his La-Z-Boy. “They (Americans) should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality,” Kim is quoted by CNN.

The quarrelsome posturing is a given. Nothing new there – just a button. The surprise is that Kim’s New Year’s speech included an unexpected foray into peacemaking.

Kind words with a dash of nationalist bait called North and South to a familial unity. “North and South must work together to alleviate the tensions and work together as a people of the same heritage to find peace and stability.” What? Kim wants peace on the Korean Peninsula? But hey, there was also talk of North Korea sending a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea!

Check those gym bags, people!

The show must go on!

Pop queen Maria Carey ushered in New Year 2018 with a stellar performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. And without hot tea!

Back after a 2016 performance that was memorable for all the wrong reasons, Carey took the stage again. The weather? Cruel, cold, and well below freezing. Carey came prepared; at least, part of her did thanks to a mammoth white fur encapsulating the star on either side like an elongated igloo. But alas, Carey’s front was left practically bare – as was the tea table she’d apparently been promised.

After her first number, “Vision of Love,” the singer interrupted the show to take a much-needed tea cozy intermission – warblers require warm throats – only to find she’d been duped. What?

“I was told there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster!” she told the audience, according to People Music. “Okay, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m gonna be like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Take a peek at the video below to see Mariah in action. The need for tea strikes at the 2.59 mark:

Wow. Roughing it would be freezing in that dress with those heels. Ouch. Brr. But folks took to social media and razzed the singer … folks who were inside with forced-air heating and glowing fireplaces.

But the show went on, and Carey went on to find that toasty cup.