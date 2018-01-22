Patriots, Eagles in Super Bowl: Predictions

(ESPN) — The Patriots will have their chance at ring No. 6 when they take on the Eagles, who will be playing for their first Lombardi Trophy. Here’s an early look at their matchup, complete with predictions.

Reasons to be excited: Start with familiar faces on the opposite side who played a huge part in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win last year — running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive end Chris Long. They are thought of highly in New England and now to win another Super Bowl, the Patriots will have to stop them. And then consider this angle: When the Patriots won their third Super Bowl in four years in the 2004 season, they beat the Eagles to do so. Now as they go for a third Super Bowl in four years, it is the Eagles again. Neat storyline. Finally, a Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles quarterback battle favors New England.

Reasons to be concerned: For those who believe “defense wins championships,” this isn’t good news for the Patriots. The defenses that have had the greatest success against the Patriots are those that can rush four and get pressure on Brady, while dropping seven into coverage. The Philadelphia defense has shown the ability to do so. Plus, Brady is still managing a right hand injury, which remains a wild card.