PBS investigates how abortion targets blacks

(LifeNews) A new investigation by PBS’s “Frontline” highlighted the genocide of abortion in the black community and the work that pro-lifers are doing to protect unborn black lives.

Though PBS typically is biased toward abortion, the Rev. Clenard H. Childress said he was pleasantly surprised that the report was fair and balanced, the Jacksonville Free Press reports.

Childress, who was featured extensively in the report, is the assistant national director of LEARN, the largest African-American evangelical pro-life organization in the United States.

The program “Anti-abortion Crusaders: Inside the African-American Abortion Battle” aired in December. It centered around the key message of black pro-life advocates: “The most dangerous place for an African-American child is in the womb.” People can watch it online here.