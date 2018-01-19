People flocking to low-tax states

(The Hill) Just a month ago, as friends and families prepared to gather for the holiday season, the men and women at the U.S. Census Bureau were busy releasing their latest annual estimates of population changes across the United States.

With the hustle and bustle of the season, many Americans missed the important new data. The new census estimates detail how states have grown since the last full census in 2010. The estimates provide some fascinating insight on what we can expect from the quickly approaching 2020 Census.

For those of us wonky enough to follow the annual trends in state-by-state migration, the numbers were an early Christmas gift.