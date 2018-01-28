Poland moves to ban references to Nazi-era 'Polish death camps'

(Associated Press) The lower house of the Polish parliament approved a bill Friday that prescribes prison time for defaming the Polish nation by using phrases such as “Polish death camps” to refer to the killing sites Nazi Germany operated in occupied Poland during World War II.

The bill passed Friday is a response to cases in recent years of foreign media using “Polish death camps” to describe Auschwitz and other Nazi-run camps.

Many major news organizations are sensitive to the issue and ban the language, but it nonetheless crops up in foreign media and statements by public officials. Former U.S. President Barack Obama used it in 2012, prompting outrage in Poland.