Police have to protect Trump fans from college mob

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Campus police escorted two Trump supporters from the premises of the University of Southern California when a mob threatened their safety following a gubernatorial town hall.

The town hall, a partnership between USC, the Empowerment Congress, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, took place in USC’s Bovard Auditorium on Saturday, January 13. Arthur Schaper and Harim Uzziel told Campus Reform that they attended the event to inform their votes for governor and show their support for President Trump and candidate Travis Allen.

As the pair took their seats, protesters with signs declaring “people over profit” hounded them for their evident political views. When the protesters began chanting the slogan, some audience members quietly booed, while Shaper retorted that “people need profit” and “profit makes people stronger.”