Police: Muslim girl lied about attack that never happened

(CP24) — An alleged attack against an 11-year-old girl where a man supposedly cut off her hijab while she walked to school last week, did not in fact happen, Toronto police say.

On Jan. 12, the girl told police that she was on her way to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Scarborough when a man dressed in black came up behind her. She said the suspect – described as an Asian man with a moustache — pulled off the hood to her jacket and cut off her hijab with a pair of blue-handled scissors before fleeing the area.

Toronto police responded and said they were investigating the alleged incident.