(The Blaze) World-renowned pop star Seal didn’t tiptoe around his feelings toward Oprah Winfrey, calling her out for her alleged knowledge about the accusations of sexual misconduct against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Seal took to Instagram Wednesday where he accused Winfrey of being “part of the problem for decades. But suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

The “Kiss from a Rose” singer posted two memes on his account: One that showed Winfrey kissing Weinstein on the cheek and in the other, the megastar appears to be introducing a young woman to Weinstein.