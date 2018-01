(Deutsche Welle) On Tuesday, the first day of a week-long Latin-America trip, Pope Francis asked “for forgiveness” for the “irreparable damage” done to children who were raped and molested by Catholic priests in Chile.

The pontiff met with a small group of abuse survivors at a “strictly private” gathering at the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature embassy in the capital, Santiago, the Vatican said.

Francis listened to their stories, “prayed with them and wept with them,” spokesman Greg Burke told reporters.