Pot price skyrockets for Californians as new levies kick in

(Santa Rosa Press-Democrat) California hopes to rake in $1 billion in annual tax revenues from cannabis sales, and nowhere is that more clear than at dispensary cash registers.

It’s sticker shock for marijuana customers since Jan. 1, when clerks began adding a whole slate of new taxes to both medical and nonmedical pot purchases. Industry experts have estimated the new tariffs — cultivation, excise and sales taxes — add up to a 40 percent increase in the cost of pot this year versus 2017.

“The taxes are too high,” said Erich Pearson, executive director of SPARC dispensaries in Sonoma County and San Francisco. “It’s all passed on to the customer at the end of the day.”