PREDATOR NATION

Sex. It’s the sacred entry point for human life into this world, yet it frequently appears in the form of grotesque criminality. As such, sexual abuse has become the focal point for one of America’s most sensational mega-stories over the last year.

The story – actually a never-ending torrent of reports implicating almost 100 different men since accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced in October – chronicles an epidemic of prominent men allegedly using their power and authority to seduce, manipulate, bribe, bamboozle, intimidate, coerce and physically force women into sex.

Beyond Weinstein (accused of sexual abuse by 84 different women), the alleged offenders range from entertainment icons like actors Dustin Hoffman (8 accusers) and Kevin Spacey (15 accusers), comedian Louis C.K. (5 accusers) and director/screenwriter James Toback (38 accusers) to news media big shots like CBS/PBS host Charlie Rose (8 accusers), NBC “Today” anchor Matt Lauer (7 accusers), MSNBC’s Mark Halperin (12 accusers) and New York Times White House reporter Glenn Thrush (4 accusers) to U.S. Appeals Court Judge Alex Kozinski (6 accusers) to Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine (4 accusers) to New Orleans-based TV chef John Besh (25 accusers) to – of course – politicians including Rep. John Conyers (6 accusers), Sen. Al Franken (8 accusers) and many others. Indeed, it was recently revealed that millions of taxpayer dollars have been quietly doled out to settle harassment claims against members of Congress in recent years.

Notably, the vast majority of those implicated over the last few months are on the political left, though at least one – former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (8 accusers), a conservative Christian – narrowly lost December’s Senate election because of decades-old sexual allegations against him, one involving a 14-year-old girl. And of course, multiple women have accused President Donald Trump of having committed various sexual improprieties over the years.

Most everyone agrees that using one’s power and position to extort sexual favors is shameful and wrong. But beyond that point of agreement, the story gets complicated, and not just because of today’s intensely politicized environment wherein one’s attitude toward a particular sexual abuser often hinges on whether you agree with his politics. But also because a wide range of alleged misbehaviors are being lumped together under wildly broad terms like “sexual harassment.”

For example, Juanita Broaddrick credibly accused Bill Clinton of forcible rape, a heinous crime once punishable in the U.S. by death. At the other end of the spectrum, 2006 Miss USA contestant Samantha Holvey told CNN that the pageant’s then-owner, Donald Trump, “personally inspected each woman” beforehand and would “step in front of each girl and look you over from head to toe like we were just meat, we were just sexual objects, that we were not people.” Unseemly, perhaps, but there’s a world of difference between He raped me and He looked at me like a piece of meat.

To understand what’s really happening in today’s America – and WHY – we must realize this seemingly sudden epidemic of powerful men sexually abusing women and girls (and sometimes boys) is just the tiny tip of a very large iceberg.

January’s issue of Whistleblower magazine, titled “PREDATOR NATION: The politics of sex in post-Christian America,” not only exposes the entire iceberg – it also points the way back to moral sanity.

Highlights of “PREDATOR NATION” include:

“The left’s sexual assault on America: Understanding the bizarre politics of sex in a post-Christian culture” by David Kupelian

“The war on men – and masculinity” by Laura Hollis, on how sex harassment in the news is being used by powerful forces to malign everything male

“Is sex abuse tied to power?” by Joseph Farah, a look at the most important place in which to expose sexual predators

“Ann Coulter’s history of sex in America,” in which the author-columnist explains: “From 1607 to 1968, women in America were treated better than any place else on Earth'”

“Beware the rape allegation bandwagon: ‘I do not believe every woman hashtagging #metoo'” by Michelle Malkin

“The radical new politics of sexual harassment: Powerful, little-understood movement bent on reordering society through control of sexuality” by Stephen Baskerville

“What our sex-saturated culture has wrought” by Rita Dunaway, who says: “When free sex and body parts are the air we breathe, our society will suffer the effects of pollution”

“The Weinstein story was easy, but Hollywood’s child-sex scandal won’t be” by documentary filmmaker Jack Cashill, who asks: “When will the news media report on the epidemic of man-on-boy assaults?”

“Why so many people today hate men: And how the feminization of America hurts everyone” by David Kupelian

“Top 10 child corruption trends of 2017: Eye-popping list of ‘evil’ currently being perpetrated against America’s youth” by Linda Harvey

“NBC imposes strict hugging rules” by Michael Brown, who says “new corporate policies are fine, but how about a real change in culture and values?”

“George Washington’s solution for sexual harassment” by Star Parker, who reminds us that “All human life is guided by rules. The question is: What are the rules that we choose to live by?”

Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, taking a 30,000-foot view, asks: “How did this hellish situation come about?”

“As ‘PREDATOR NATION’ documents,” he says, “it is entirely the work of the political and cultural left. Leftists have been dreaming, scheming, preaching, protesting, demanding, litigating and legislating total sexual freedom – complete sexual anarchy, no rules whatsoever – for decades. Now that their wish has finally come true and the ‘old rules’ have been done away with, they’re still complaining – about people crossing ethical and moral lines with regard to sex!”

