President: Court system 'broken and unfair'

(Washington Examiner) – President Trump on Wednesday said a decision by a federal judge in California to prevent the government from winding down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program shows exactly what’s wrong with the U.S. court system.

“It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” Trump tweeted.

Trump was reacting to a decision from U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is based in San Francisco, which said officials can’t start unwinding DACA while Trump’s decision to take that path is being challenged in court. The Trump administration has said it would challenge Alsup’s ruling.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders added Wednesday that Alsup’s ruling was “outrageous.”