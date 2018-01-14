Prof creates checklist for detecting white supremacy

(CAMPUS REFORM) — An English professor at Linfield College has developed a checklist that is intended to help individuals determine whether they are white supremacists.

In a Friday op-ed for Inside Higher Ed, professor Reshmi Dutt-Ballerstadt explains that after many years of contemplation, she “created a list of qualities and attributes of those that overtly or covertly support or contribute to a culture of mundane and everyday white supremacy within our institutions.”

The academic then goes on to outline 15 of her core “troubles” that she “identified to help others in academe recognize your (un)conscious contributions to white supremacy.”