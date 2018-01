(TruthRevolt) A professor who discriminated against a Caucasian student has been yanked from his San Diego State University classroom.

Oscar “Ozzie” Monge was suspended from his three American Indian writing rhetoric sections for threatening to reduce Crystal Sudano’s grade because of her endorsement of the school’s Aztec mascot.

According to spokeswoman Jill Esterbooks, speaking to the College Fix on behalf of SDSU:

“[Monge] is not teaching any classes this spring semester.”