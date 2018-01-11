Rabbi identifies 'Gog,' enemy of God's people

“Gog” is defined as the name of the enemies of God’s people, “apparently a ruler from the land of Magog,” or even a “nation under the dominion of Satan.”

Many people would understand the description as very uncomplimentary.

But that’s what one prominent rabbi has labeled the United Nations, according to Breaking Israel News.

BIN’s Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz reports Rabbi Mendal Kessin, who “interprets modern events from a Torah perspective, lectured that U.S. President Donald Trump is bringing the world close to the Messiah, and the United Nations is Gog.”

“The Messianic process is unfolding literally in front of our eyes,” Kessin said. “Trump’s election was a revealed miracle. He shouldn’t have won since all the politicians and many Americans hated him more than any president before in American history. They hate him because he will cause a Satan to die in America. They don’t want this to happen and this is why they don’t want him to help Israel. But Trump is greater than that.”

The rabbi said the president’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is the fulfillment of prophecy regarding Esau.

“When Esau is seen helping Israel, it is a sign Moshiach is right around the corner,” he told BIN.

“In the end, Esau will do a Tikkun by defending Jacob, fighting the nations that come against him,” Kessin said.

The report suggested the United States, representing Christianity, is seen as Esau, and Israel as Jacob.

“Rabbi Kessin noted that historically, Christianity has fulfilled Esau’s prophetic role of causing distress to Israel,” the report said.

Kessin said Christianity “has spent an inordinate amount of energy persecuting Jews, though not all of Esau did this.”

He said America represents the part of Esau “that seeks pleasure.”

“But this is the good part of Esau. In the end of days, this is the part of Esau that will be restored by helping Yaakov. Therefore there has to come a time before Moshiach when this good part of Esau does tshuva (repentance) by helping Israel.”

He continued: “Donald Trump is that man, that part of Esau. He doesn’t know it and he wouldn’t believe it, but he is a messianic figure.”

He told BIN: “His mission is transformative. He is going to change America, purify it. God wants to clean up America of all its sins before Moshiach. The liberals especially have caused an incredible moral decay. This what Trump really means when he says he wants to make America great again.”

The report said the rabbi “emphasized that when the U.S. stood up for its Jerusalem declaration in the United Nations General Assembly, that was the prophesied pre-Messianic battle of Gog and Magog.”

Kessin explained: “Trump defended Israel against the entire world, and that is the prophesied battle of Gog and Magog. [The prophet] stated that all the nations will gang up against Jerusalem, and isn’t that what they just did in the U.N.? The U.N. is Gog and Magog.”

When Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, representative after representative rose at the United Nations to attack the U.S.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, pointed out how hostile the United Nations has become.

“To its shame, the United Nations has long been a hostile place for the state of Israel,” she said.

Haley said the “disproportionate focus on Israel … undermines the credibility of this institution, and that in turn is harmful for the entire world.”

WND has reported on the U.N.’s extensive efforts to malign and injure Israel, including when the U.N. proposed spending $65 million to help Palestinians learn to fight Israel.

The U.N., in recent years, has issued statements condemning Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, more than against all of the other nations there combined.