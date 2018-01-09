Rand Paul: Life a 'living hell' in aftermath of attack

In an interview Sunday on “Face The Nation,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Congress is deeply concerned about the rise in political violence.

And he revealed his life was a “living hell” after he was mysteriously attacked by a neighbor and hospitalized.

“Couldn’t get out of bed without assistance, six broken ribs, damage to my lungs, two bouts of pneumonia,” he recalled. “It was really a tough go of it. But each day I feel a little bit better. This last month I’ve been doing better.”

But Paul said there is a larger problem of violence being directed against elected officials, and he argued there needs to be a “deterrent” so extremists don’t think it is “open season.”

“I’ve been involved in violent attacks twice in the last year,” Paul said, noting he was present when James T. Hodgkinson, a progressive activist who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, opened fire on Republican congressmen playing baseball.

Paul said elected officials are “very aware” about the threat of violence against them.

However, Paul dismissed speculation about political motivations.

“I think one of the things about motivations is people got obsessed, some in the media, about the motivations,” he said. “But I think really we usually don’t ask if someone’s raped or mugged or whatever why the person did it. We want punishment and deterrents. And I guess that’s what I’m mostly about. I just don’t think of any kind of motivation or justification, whether it’s political or personal, to attack someone who’s unaware from behind in their own yard.”

Remarkably, host John Dickerson appeared to blame Paul and other elected officials for the violence.

“If it’s politically motivated, those who are involved in politics might want to think about changing the way they behave to change that climate,” he intoned.

Paul simply stated, “Maybe, maybe.”

As WND has reported, many Democrats have becoming increasingly comfortable with violent rhetoric following the election of President Trump.

And the attack on Paul has never been fully explained, with some of Paul’s neighbors pushing back against claims the attack was inspired by a dispute over landscaping.

Paul’s alleged assailant, Rene Boucher, is a registered Democrat who shared vehement anti-Trump posts on social media.

“Mainstream” progressives have also been using violent rhetoric and aligning with criminal groups such as “antifa.” Only last week, Keith Ellison, deputy chairman of the DNC, openly endorsed the terrorist group.

