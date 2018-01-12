Report: 'Retiring' Issa considering run next door

(Los Angeles Times) Don’t put GOP Rep. Darrell Issa on the retirement list just yet.

Issa has been discussing possibly running for another House seat in a neighboring district, The Hill newspaper reported Thursday.

The rumblings in California political circles about a district switcharoo have been rampant since the Vista Republican issued a statement Wednesday that he would “not seek reelection in California’s 49th District.”

The pointed wording prompted multiple sources to question if it meant Issa would consider running in the nearby 50th District, where his mother has a home in Bonsall.