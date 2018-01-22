'Restitution' and the Holy Spirit

Dear Mr. Farah,

I would like to affirm the fact that I and my daughter have been led by the Holy Spirit to look into the Jewishness of our Christianity for over a year that I am aware of.

Your book, “The Restitution of All Things,” is a pleasant affirmation of the Holy Spirit’s leanings in my life. It’s so timely considering the way the global community is so hateful toward believers in the God of Abraham.

It is not an easy read due to you using the King James text throughout. It’s like a foreign language to me, but it forces me to use use more contemporary translations, and it feels good for me to lay hands on the Bible.

Thanks again for following the Holy Spirit’s leanings and affirming my own experience through your book.

Sincerely,

Scott Gross

