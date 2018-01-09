Rubio: Cuban officials knew of attacks on diplomats

(Washington Times) – Sen. Marco Rubio said Tuesday that he doubts 24 American diplomats in Cuba were attacked without the local government’s knowledge.

“If you’re an American government official, you’re so closely monitored when you are in Havana that the idea that someone could attack you in a sophisticated way, or in any way for that matter, and the Cubans not at least know about it, is absurd,” Mr. Rubio, Florida Republican, said on Fox News.

Last summer, the diplomats in Cuba experienced severe vision and hearing impairment and injuries consistent with brain trauma. It is still unclear what caused the injuries, but Mr. Rubio said it was an intentional attack. Initial reports suggested some sort of sonic attack.

“While we can’t deduce how they did it, we know it happened,” he explained.