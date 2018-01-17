Wedding programs turn into devilish message

Two homosexuals are suing Vistaprint after they ordered wedding programs for their recent ceremony – and instead opened the package on the eve of the event to discover pamphlets that warned “Satan entices your flesh with evil desires.”

Divine message or shipping flub?

The New York Post described how the two were horrified.

“Rather than send plaintiffs the custom wedding programs they had purchased, Vistaprint instead sent plaintiffs literature with hateful, discriminatory and anti-gay messages equating their relationship to Satan’s temptation,” the Post quoted from the lawsuit.

The men, Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg, said they are suing to “hold Vistaprint accountable for the harm they have caused … and to send the message that there will be consequences for acts of hate perpetrated against others.”

They reportedly got married in Pennsylvania a few months ago.

The report said the two ordered blue and gold programs, a quantity of 100 for $79.49. They had chosen to have printed the lyrics to “Treasure” by Above and Beyond.

They opened the package, however, to find “approximately 80 copies of a discriminatory pamphlet entitled: ‘Understanding Temptation: Fight the good fight of the faith.'”

“They were horrified,” the report stated.

The documents were “plainly sent to threaten and attack Mr. Heasely and Mr. Borg because they are gay” and warned “Satan entices your flesh with evil desires,” the complaint states.

The duo claim they were “emotionally devastated by Vistaprint’s intimidating and discriminatory conduct.”

Lawyer Michael J. Willemin told the Post, “This case presents a particularly egregious example of a company refusing to provide equal services to members of the LBGTQ community.”

They had to print other programs, he said.

Vistaprint officials told the newspaper they’d just learned about the incident, and were investigating what happened.

“Vistaprint would never discriminate against customers for their sexual orientation. We pride ourselves on being a company that celebrates diversity and enables customers all over the world to customize products for their special events,” the company said in a statement.