Seattle woman fights off machete-wielding attacker

(Seattle Times) When Lillian Germond walked into her Seattle apartment building early New Year’s Day, she didn’t know the man walking behind her was about to attack, armed with a machete.

But it didn’t matter in the end. Her self-defense training — learned as a child at the behest of her father, a retired California cop — kicked in.

“I realized, ‘This is it. It’s going down. I’m going to kick this guy’s ass,’ ” the 27-year-old Madison Park woman said during a recent interview at her home.

The artist, student and restaurant server said she was telling her story in the hopes it will serve as an inspiration and a warning. No matter how safe you think your neighborhood is, she said, you can never completely let down your guard and you can never be too prepared.