(London Daily Mail) The family of Justine Damond has welcomed a secret grand jury to probe key witnesses under oath about why a police officer shot dead the Australian life coach.

The move to convene the jury by the top prosecutor in the US city of Minneapolis comes after the case appeared to hit a wall just before Christmas.

Ms Damond, 40, was gunned down in her pyjamas by Somali-American officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 last year after calling 911 to report a woman screaming.